Marking advancements in HIV care on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program found that 87% of Black patients it helped were virally suppressed in 2022. According to the program, this is a big jump from 2010 when that number was 63%.

In the United States, more than 40% of people living with HIV are African American. But for those receiving treatment there’s hope, as treatments are more effective than ever.

“It’s no longer a death sentence,” said Capt. Jeanean Willis Marsh, director of the office of program support in the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) HIV/AIDS Bureau.

The HRSA’s Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which helps low-income individuals access treatment, found that 87% of Black patients it helped were virally suppressed in 2022. According to the program, that is a big jump from 2010 when that number was 63%.

Wednesday marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and to commemorate the day, Willis said the HRSA is raising awareness about how far treatments have come. This includes the FDA’s recent approval of Lenacapavir — also sold under the brand name Sunlenca — which is a shot that is given every six months to suppress the disease.

“We have folks that are definitely living much longer, living great lives,” she said. “Part of what we want to do, in commemorating this day, is to definitely raise awareness.”

When it comes to successful treatment, early detection is also key, according to Willis.

“In this day and age, one of the things that we also really think that’s extremely important is for folks to get tested, and not to feel nervous or uncomfortable in talking to their provider about getting tested,” Willis said.

While the southeastern U.S. is seeing the most cases, Willis said the D.C. region is not immune and is seeing case numbers on par with the national average.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program has a list of locations where people can get treatment and testing help.

“Hopefully, when people know that there are treatments available … it will reduce the stigma around HIV,” Willis said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.