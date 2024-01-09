It depends where you go for health care, a consumer expert says. Here’s why

The start of a new year often sparks resolutions to take better care of yourself, including getting the best possible health care.

“It’s critical to choose the right doctor and the right hospitals to lower the odds of getting harmed by mistake,” said Kevin Brasler with the Washington Consumers Checkbook. “No one really knows how many deaths occur each year. But even conservative estimates put it at more than 200,000 deaths per year.”

A Johns Hopkins University study published in 2016 calculated that more than 250,000 deaths per year in the U.S. are due to medical error.

That’s why it depends on where you go for health care, Brasler said.

“For example, we know that some surgeons are four times more likely to have bad outcomes than other doctors for the exact same surgical procedures, if when we adjust further risk for their patient.” Brasler said.

Brasler recommended looking for doctors who want to share information and learn more about your condition.

“You need to make sure everyone is on the same page and on your side about your care,” Brasler said.

He also suggested taking someone with you to doctors’ visits, and if you have longer hospital stays, make sure to have family visit you a lot.

“It’s crucial to have an advocate speak for you,” Brasler added. “Especially if you can’t speak for yourself.”

Be sure you understand test results, exams and treatment options given by your doctor.

If your doctor recommends hospitalization or other treatment that is expensive, risky or burdensome, or if you simply don’t like the choices presented, get a second opinion.

In such cases, most doctors will welcome second opinions.

And most insurance plans will be glad to pay, since the second opinion may lead to a recommendation of less care and lower costs.

Consumers’ Checkbook/Center for the Study of Services is an independent, nonprofit consumer organization founded in 1974. It has been an innovator in providing information to help consumers make smarter choices for more than 40 years.