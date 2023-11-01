How this weekend’s clock change can affect your driving

You may get an hour of sleep back this weekend when the clocks switch to standard time, but the time change can make for drowsy drivers on the road.

You may get an hour of sleep back this weekend when the clocks switch to standard time, but the time change can still affect your sleep habits enough to leave you fatigued and drowsy, which is a big problem as you hit the road.

“Anytime we change our body’s kind of natural time clock or circadian rhythm, it messes with us,” Matt Camden, a senior research associate with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, told WTOP.

Camden said that drowsiness is a contributing factor to a large percentage of crashes on American roads. An estimated 10% to 20% of crashes may be related to drowsiness and fatigue, but he said an exact number is “hard to nail down.”

The worst times to drive when it comes to drowsiness is 2 to 4 a.m., unsurprisingly, when the natural circadian rhythm in the human body is at its lowest.

“Of course, some people have to drive during that time, whether you’re a professional truck driver, or whether you’re working third shift,” Camden commented. “The key is just to be aware that we are just very susceptible to fatigue during that time.”

But drowsiness also deeply affects drivers during the morning and evening rush hour commutes this time of year.

“It’s either right after we woke up or after a long day where we could be kind of mentally exhausted after a hard day at work,” Camden explained. “We get into our car, and we can kind of let our guard down.”

Drivers are more susceptible to the negative effects of drowsiness during those times because more cars are on the roads. And after the upcoming clock change, it will be darker during rush hour, especially during the evening commute, which means less visibility.

“We know that when it’s dark outside, crash rates go up,” Camden said.

If the eye lids start drooping, head starts nodding or you start rubbing your face — all classic signs of drowsiness — take a five minute break and get out of your car to walk around and increase blood flow. And if you’re in a pinch, grab that extra cup of coffee or Mountain Dew.

“We do know that caffeine works,” Camden said.

But the only real, long-term solution? Getting enough sleep.