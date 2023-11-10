Flu shot could reduce risk of Alzheimer’s, study suggests

Research focusing on individuals over 65 published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease suggests many vaccines given to protect against various illnesses — like shingles or pneumonia — can also reduce the risk of cognitive decline later in life.

Colder weather and the flu season are coming, so you might be thinking about getting a flu shot. But did you know getting your flu vaccine isn’t just helpful for preventing sickness? It could also be good—for your brain.

“It seems like there was a protective effect in people who got the vaccines over time, and it reduced their risk of dementia,” said Dr. Angela Hsu, who is a staff physician and director of Memory Care Services at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group.

Hsu told WTOP it’s not just the flu shot either.

Research focusing on individuals over 65 published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease suggests many routine vaccines given to protect against various illnesses — like shingles or pneumonia — can also reduce the risk of cognitive decline later in life.

“It was a really large and impressive reduction too; up to a 40% reduction in their risk of developing dementia,” Hsu explained.

She said one theory behind the results from this research is that “infectious agents” like the flu or COVID-19, which these vaccines are designed to protect against, can cause more brain inflammation the older you get.

“Especially with COVID, we’re kind of learning that, aside from the acute infectious period, our bodies are probably still having consequences and responses long after the fact — whether we notice it or not,” Hsu remarked.

She says that repeated brain inflammation can have harmful effects on your cognitive ability, especially if you’re predisposed to, or already diagnosed with, neurodegenerative diseases.

“Preventing those illnesses like the flu can also prevent the worsening of those cognitive illnesses in your body,” Hsu said.

She told WTOP there are still questions that need answering, but the research “raises a lot of interesting questions about what the mechanism is, and how these vaccines are impacting dementia development.”

While the primary role of vaccines is still to prevent severe illness from viruses like the flu (and other diseases), she says this could be an added incentive for those on the fence who are trying to make a choice.

“Maybe we’ll tip people over who are a little hesitant about getting these vaccines, because it seems to be something a lot of people are concerned about, and it seems to be having a significant effect,” said Hsu.

“Protecting ourselves from these infections might have a really positive effect on our brains,” she concluded, adding that she recommends you protect yourself against illness with routine shots during the upcoming colder months and holiday season.