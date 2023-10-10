Why your fall allergies might be worse than spring

You might need to keep a pack of tissues still close by as the pollen season is starting earlier and ending later each year.

People who suffer from seasonal allergies are finding that the misery is lasting longer than it used to. Because of warmer temperatures, the pollen season is starting earlier and ending later each year.

“The pollen season in D.C. is extended. It used to start in March or April and end in early October. It now starts at the end of February and goes through November — most people think because of global warming,” said Dr. Henry Fishman, an allergy and immunology specialist based in the District.

“Also, in addition to noticing from experience, the national studies show the number of people with allergies has actually doubled in the last 20 years. So the season is longer and people are suffering more,” he added.

The National Institute of Food and Agriculture says that not only are pollen seasons longer, research indicates the seasons carry 21% more pollen than they did in 1990.

“All I know is I’m busy all day, every day,” said Fishman, who maintains 2 office locations in the District.

“Environmental allergies can give you a stuffy nose, postnasal sinus trouble, itchy, watery eyes and trigger asthma. It can also cause trouble sleeping and concentrating at work. So it definitely has impact on both your physical health, quality of life and psychology,” he added.

Fishman recommends over-the-counter medications for mild symptoms. For more serious conditions, including sinus trouble, he recommends making an appointment with an allergist to talk about allergy testing and shots.

For those vulnerable to seasonal allergies, Fishman recommends exercising outdoors in the early morning or late afternoon and showering afterward.

Fishman said that allergies and asthma are worsened in the fall. In addition to ragweed, weeds and mold outside, heating systems are turned on — and those with dirty filters can spread mold and mites from the heating system around your home.

“Believe it or not, if you have asthma, fall is the worst time of year, not the spring, which is what everybody thinks, and more people suffer from allergies in the fall than the spring,” said Fishman.

