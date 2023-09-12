Why the new COVID booster shot could be costly for some people

The updated COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available to the public in the coming days, but for adults without insurance, they will be costly.

“This is the first time that COVID vaccines are basically entering the commercial market,” said Jennifer Kates, a vaccine policy analyst with KFF, an independent policy research organization. “Up until this time, the federal government had purchased them all and given them for free.”

That is why people are encouraged to bring proof of insurance when they get the new booster.

“The good news is that virtually everybody with private or public insurance will still not have to pay anything for these vaccines,” Kates said.

People under 18 years old will be able to get the boosters for free.

However, uninsured adults will need to pay an estimated $110 to $130 for a single dose, unless they can get access to a federal program that offers the new boosters for free.

“It’s going to be like the flu shot,” Kates said. “You have to bring your insurance card to get your flu shot because they want to know you have insurance and that’s how they determine that there’s no charge to you.”

Just like with any matter involving insurance, people will want to search for a provider within their network.

“You really want to go to a pharmacy or a doctor in your insurance network to ensure that you pay nothing,” Kates said.

There are an estimated 25-30 million adults without insurance nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching a new program this fall that will allow adults who are uninsured or underinsured to receive free COVID-19 shots.

“Vaccination is especially important as we head into fall and winter, a time when COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases are likely to circulate,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen.

The CDC said it would purchase COVID-19 vaccines and allocate them through a network of state and local immunization programs.

“These partners will then facilitate distribution of these vaccines to participating community-based providers, including local health departments,” according to the CDC.

The CDC said it would work closely with select national pharmacy chains, as well as vaccine manufacturers, to enable uninsured adults to receive free COVID-19 vaccines at participating retail pharmacy locations.

