DC region is home to two of the nation’s best children’s hospitals

When parents in the D.C. area need the best advanced medical care for their children, they don’t have to look far.

Both Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, Maryland, have landed on the Top Ten Honor Roll of U.S. News and World Reports Best Children’s Hospitals.

It’s the 16th year U.S. News has released the rankings, meant to help families and doctors make informed decisions.

“I saw a study today that indicated that there are about 1,500 hospitals that provide pediatric services in the country. So the top 10 are better than the top 1% of those 1,500 hospitals. So, the fact we have two of those in the Baltimore-Washington region is pretty extraordinary,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and a managing editor of U.S. News.

Hospitals are evaluated in 10 different pediatric specialties. Both Children’s National and Hopkins ranked high across the board.

Children’s National’s highest rankings are in neonatology, the care of sick newborns, neurology and neurosurgery, and cancer treatment. Hopkins’ highest rankings are also in neurology and neurosurgery, and in cancer treatment.

The rankings are pretty similar to the results last year and in recent years.

“These hospitals that are among the best … really perform strongly and consistently year after year,” said Harder.

2023-24 Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll: