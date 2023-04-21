Three leaves, let it be: DC area doctors say poison ivy is creeping in early

Whether you’re tending to your garden or sending the kids outside to play, D.C. area doctors say you should be on the lookout for poison ivy this year.

Kaiser Permanente allergist Dr. Troy Baker says poison ivy is coming in strong in 2023, especially with how warm it has been this early in the calendar year.

“You may think your yard is safe, and your kids will come in with a rash,” he told WTOP. “It really can grow just about anywhere.”

Usual symptoms include a rash, bumps on the skin or blisters.

“There are some simple things you can do that are over the counter to treat your skin reaction,” he added.

Baker says colloidal oatmeal is actually one of the best methods to treat a nasty rash — in addition to various creams like tioconazole ointment or calamine lotion.

“Occasionally, you’ll get a rash that’s too much for over the counter,” Baker said.

If a rash becomes too severe to treat at home, he says a visit to an allergist’s office like his is in order.

“Sending your doctor a picture of the rash so they can prescribe something a little stronger could really help,” he said.

Peak bloom season runs from April until June. But Baker says those three leaves can pop up at any time during these warmer months, so it’s important to be aware and to get rid of it the moment you notice.