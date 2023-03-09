Live Radio
Maryland expands educational loan repayment program for health care workers

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 9, 2023, 11:23 PM

Maryland’s educational loan repayment assistance programs are now offering health care workers more help through what will be the largest expansion of the program since it began in 1994.

Eligible health care providers may now qualify for up to $100,000 in repayment assistance, depending on licensure, for the 2023 application cycle.

MLRP will offer the repayment assistance in exchange for a service obligation at eligible practice sites in the state administered by the Maryland Department of Health.

This comes as part of an effort by the Maryland Department of Health to encourage more professionals to consider opportunities where there are shortages.

“In order to best support the health of all Marylanders, it is vital that we maintain a robust health system to do so, including its workforce,” said Office of Population Health director Kimberly Hiner. “The Maryland Loan Repayment Programs help to do this.”

Health care professionals who may be interested can submit applications to the Maryland Department of Health now through April 15.

