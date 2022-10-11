What to do before considering an over-the-counter hearing aid

Over-the-counter hearing aids approved by the Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older will be available on Oct. 17.

The Biden administration expects the devices will offer cost savings to people with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairment, who wish to buy lower-cost hearing aids not bundled with professional services and that do not require professional advice, fitting, adjustment or maintenance.

But advocates still believe an audiologist should be consulted for a comprehensive hearing evaluation.

“We want to make sure that individuals are getting appropriate assessments before they go and take that step for the OTC hearing aid,” said Dr. Janice Trent, vice president of audiology practice for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

“Looking in your ears, we can determine whether you’re having difficulty because your ears are full of wax. And everyone does not feel impacted wax,” she said.

There’s also concern about ability to process speech; some people who don’t understand what’s being said may have a condition unrelated to hearing loss.

Signs someone is experiencing mild-to-moderate hearing loss include: turning up the volume on the TV or radio loud enough for others to complain; having trouble hearing on the phone or understanding conversations in groups with background noise or when you can’t see who’s talking; companions complaining that you don’t understand speech; or frequently asking people to repeat things.

It’s estimated that over-the-counter hearing aids will cost $1,000 a pair on average.

Medicare does not cover hearing aids, but some Medicare Advantage plans do, as do some private health insurers. Check your policies first to see what might be covered.

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) endorses the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, saying that they offer people another avenue to care.

“It gives consumers another choice who might not have access to an audiologist or is reluctant because of stigma,” said HLAA Executive Director Barbara Kelley.

When people find out they have hearing loss, Kelley said, it often takes them five to seven years before they do something about it.

“Hearing creates all our human connections. And it’s better to take that first step sooner rather than later, before hearing loss really, truly disrupts and destroys a way of life,” Kelley said.

Devices regulated by the FDA will say “over-the-counter” on the box. They will be available at pharmacies, big-box stores such as Walmart, and from online providers.

The Hearing Loss Association of America has tips for people considering over-the-counter hearing aids. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association answers frequently asked questions and has a checklist detailing the difference between audiologists and hearing aid dispensers.

Audiologist evaluations are generally covered by Medicare and private insurance, even if hearing aids are not.

“Our focus, our goal is that of the individual. We want to talk to you about what’s going on; hear your concerns, hear your issues; and then we can effectively design a health plan that will work for you with all of your concerns, the cosmetics, the cost, all of that. Those are things that we really want to help you work through,” Trent said. “Hearing is such an important part of living … just come in, and let’s talk.”

People can find an audiologist by ZIP code on the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association website.