As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of seven chronic conditions and up to 13 medical procedures.

The seven chronic conditions used in the evaluation include:

— Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

— Diabetes.

— Heart attack.

— Heart failure.

— Kidney failure.

— Pneumonia.

— Stroke.

The 13 medical procedures include:

— Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair.

— Aortic valve surgery.

— Back surgery (spinal fusion).

— Colon cancer surgery.

— Heart bypass surgery.

— Hip fracture.

— Hip replacement.

— Knee replacement.

— Lung cancer surgery.

— Ovarian cancer surgery.

— Prostate cancer surgery.

— Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

— Uterine cancer surgery.

For each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

Fewer than half of all hospitals received any rating of “high performing.” But only the four standouts listed below, less than 1% of the hospitals evaluated, got the top rating in all 20 procedures and conditions. All four of these hospitals also made the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals.

— Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis, Missouri

— Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

— Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

— NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

4 Hospitals With Top Ratings in 20 Procedures and Conditions originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/26/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new ranking results.