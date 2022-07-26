2022-2023 best hospitals rankings in adult specialties

U.S. News Best Hospitals rank eligible medical centers in 15 specialties of complex adult care.

Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings

For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support patient decision-making for emerging and chronic conditions. U.S. News continues to support the efforts of the health care industry to combat COVID-19 and to get people the life-saving care and vaccinations they need.

U.S. News Best Hospitals rank eligible medical centers in 15 specialties of complex adult care. Evaluations are based on patient outcomes measurements such as 30-day survival, as well as structural and process measurements such as patient satisfaction, the availability of advanced technologies, nursing quality, specialty-specific certifications, services for patients and their families and expert opinions of specialists in the field.

Fifty of the top-performing hospitals were ranked for 12 specialties:

— Cancer.

— Cardiology and heart surgery.

— Diabetes and endocrinology.

— Ear, nose and throat.

— Gastroenterology and GI surgery.

— Geriatrics.

— Neurology and neurosurgery.

— Obstetrics & gynecology

— Orthopedics.

— Pulmonology and lung surgery.

— Rehabilitation.

— Urology.

In three specialties — ophthalmology, psychiatry and rheumatology — U.S. News surveyed thousands of board-certified physicians in the field to ask where they refer their sickest patients.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer

To rank care in cancer, hospitals were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival

— The proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— The availability of advanced technologies.

— Patient services such as hospice and palliative care.

— Nurse staffing levels.

— Recognition and accreditation in the following programs: Nurse Magnet, NCI Cancer Center and Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy for bone marrow and tissue transplantation certification.

The evaluations included nominations from cancer specialists and subspecialists who recommended the hospitals for serious oncology cases.

The top three hospitals for cancer are:

1. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston.

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City.

3. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

See the entire 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cancer.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery

The Cardiology & Heart Surgery ranking is based on factors such as:

— Patient outcomes in the medical and surgical treatment of cardiovascular disease.

— The volume of high-risk patients.

— The proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— Nurse staffing.

— Public transparency.

— Advanced clinical technologies.

The evaluations included nominations from heart specialists who recommended hospitals for serious cardiology cases.

The top three hospitals for cardiology are:

1. Cleveland Clinic.

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Diabetes & Endocrinology

Hospitals providing care for patients with diabetes and endocrine disorders were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival.

— The proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— The availability of advanced technologies.

— Patient services such as wound and pain management.

— Nurse staffing.

— Expert opinion of endocrinology specialists who recommended hospitals for complex care.

The 2022-2023 top three hospitals for diabetes and endocrinology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

3. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Diabetes & Endocrinology.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ear, Nose & Throat

To rank hospitals for care for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases, the hospitals were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival.

— The proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— The availability of advanced technologies.

— Patient services such as wound and pain management.

— Nurse staffing and expert opinions of otolaryngologist (ENT) specialists and subspecialists who recommended hospitals for complex care.

The top three hospitals for ear, nose and throat care in 2022-2023 are:

1. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California.

2. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ear, Nose & Throat.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

The 50 hospitals ranked in gastroenterology and GI surgery received top marks in 30-day survival, the proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility) and patient experience. They also treat a high number of patients, employ gastroenterology, nursing and intensive care unit specialists and offer advanced technologies and patient services such as translators and wound-management services. In addition, they received nominations from expert gastroenterology specialists and subspecialists who recommended them for complex cases.

The top three hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

3. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Geriatrics

Hospitals were evaluated on how they treat patients 75 years and older across multiple specialties. The top 50 hospitals ranked by U.S. News in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals in Geriatrics performed at the highest levels of 30-day survival levels, the proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility) and patient experience.

These hospitals also offer arthritis and wound management services and have high nurse staffing ratios. Hospitals received points for being recognized by the National Institute on Aging as an Alzheimer’s center and from the nominations by expert geriatricians on where they send their most complex cases.

The top three hospitals in geriatrics are:

1. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York.

2. Cleveland Clinic.

3. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

See the full 2022-2023 Best Hospitals in Geriatrics.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Neurology & Neurosurgery

U.S. News evaluated hospitals in neurology and neurosurgery by examining factors such as:

— 30-day survival.

— The proportion of patients who were discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Accreditation as an epilepsy or Alzheimer’s center.

— Nurse staffing to patient ratio.

— Advanced technologies.

— Patient services.

— Expert opinions of neurologists who recommended hospitals for complex care.

The top three hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery are:

1. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

2. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco.

3. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Neurology & Neurosurgery.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Obstetrics & Gynecology

Hospitals were ranked in obstetrics & gynecological care based on:

— 30-day survival

— The proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— The availability of advanced technologies.

— Patient services such as genetic counseling and fertility clinics.

— Nurse staffing to patient ratio.

— Expert opinions of gynecology specialists who recommended hospitals for complex care.

The top 50 were named Best Hospitals in Obstetrics & Gynecology. Here are the top three:

1. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston.

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

3. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Saint Louis.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Gynecology.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Ophthalmology

A hospital’s ophthalmology ranking is based on the expert opinion of annually surveyed physicians. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the ophthalmology specialists who responded to U.S. News physician surveys in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The top three hospitals for ophthalmology are:

1. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute–University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics.

2. Wills Eye Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia.

3. Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News national rankings in Ophthalmology.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Orthopedics

U.S. News rated hospitals in orthopedics. The top 50 make up the 2022-23 Best Hospitals in Orthopedics. Hospitals were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival

— The proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— Volume of high-complexity cases.

— Nurse staffing.

— Advanced technologies.

— Patient services.

— Expert opinions from orthopedists via an annual physicians survey.

The top three hospitals for orthopedics are:

1. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York.

2. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Orthopedics.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Psychiatry

The psychiatry rating is based on the expert opinion of surveyed physicians. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the psychiatric specialists who responded to U.S. News surveys in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a facility where they would refer their patients.

The top three hospitals for psychiatry are:

1. McLean Hospital, Belmont, Massachusetts.

2. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

3. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News national rankings in Psychiatry.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

U.S. News ranked hospitals in the treatment of respiratory disease, and the top 50 make up the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery. Hospitals were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival.

— The proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— Volume of high-complexity cases.

— Nurse staffing.

— Advanced technologies such as multislice spiral CT and transplant services.

— Patient services and expert opinions from pulmonologists via an annual physicians survey.

The top three hospitals in pulmonology and lung surgery are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. National Jewish Health, Denver-University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation

A hospital’s rehabilitation ranking in 2022 is based on the expert opinion score coupled with data such as:

— The prevention of hospital readmission after discharge or during rehabilitation.

— Technologies available during treatment.

— Patient safety practices of the hospital.

— Accreditation of the institution by industry organizations.

The top three hospitals for rehabilitation are:

1. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, Chicago.

2. TIRR Memorial Hermann, Houston.

3. Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Charlestown, Massachusetts.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News national rankings in Rehabilitation.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals for Rheumatology

Rheumatologists treat musculoskeletal disease and autoimmune conditions such as osteoarthritis, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Ranked hospitals had to be cited by an average of at least 5% of the rheumatology specialists who responded to U.S. News physician surveys in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a facility they would recommend to their patients.

The top three hospitals for rheumatology are:

1. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore.

2. Cleveland Clinic.

3. Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News national rankings in Rheumatology.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Urology

U.S. News ranked hospitals in the treatment of urological disease, and the top 50 make up the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals in Urology. Hospitals were evaluated on:

— 30-day survival rates.

— The proportion of patients discharged home after treatment (rather than going to another care facility).

— Patient experience.

— Volume of high-complexity cases.

— Nurse staffing.

— Advanced technologies such as robotic surgery.

— Patient services.

— Expert opinions from urologists via an annual physicians survey.

The top three hospitals in urology are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Cleveland Clinic.

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

See the full 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals in Urology.

3 Newly Rated Procedures and Conditions

In addition to complex care, U.S. News evaluates hospitals in the care they provide in multiple procedures and conditions that are more commonly required and are performed more regularly. Rather than ranked, these are rated on a scale from high performing to below average.

If you have multiple hospitals near you, in consultation with your doctor, these ratings can help you make important decisions on where to receive care.

Nearly half of these “common care” procedures and conditions are related to heart conditions. Click the links to see the list of hospitals that are high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery or its less invasive alternative Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Congestive Heart Failure treatment, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Heart Bypass Surgery and Heart Attack.

Also new in 2022 are ratings in Prostate Cancer Surgery, Uterine Cancer Surgery and Ovarian Cancer Surgery. These ratings join the other procedures previously evaluated, including surgery for both lung cancer and colon cancer, the orthopedic procedures of hip fracture, hip replacement and knee replacement; care for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, a common respiratory condition; diabetes; back surgery (spinal fusion); pneumonia and stroke.

2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll

Each year, U.S. News rates nearly 5,000 hospitals across the country on 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Nationally, only 164 hospitals ranked in at least one of the specialties in 2022-2023. The Honor Roll recognizes 20 hospitals for their exceptional care for complex cases across these specialties.

The top hospitals in 2022-2023 are:

1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota.

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

3. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York.

See the entire 2022-23 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

