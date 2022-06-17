WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Health & Fitness News » June's Men Health event…

June’s Men Health event celebrates fathers with a fresh focus on fitness

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day weekend, a good workout may be just what you need to get the family moving.

If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day weekend, a good workout may be just what you need to get the family moving.

In celebration of Men’s Health Month, the 9th Annual Fit Father’s Day event is giving dads in D.C. and worldwide a chance to train with professionals and explore healthy recipes.

“We tell our children to eat fruits and vegetables, but we never tell them why, so there’s an educational portion too,” said Kimatni Rawlins, founder of Fit Fathers. “It takes place over Father’s Day weekend basically to reinforce those pillars in life around healthy living.”

The in-person event will be held online this year, allowing more people to access the free on-demand content portal all weekend. Families are invited to check out a Glute Camp by fitness and health expert SoFITfia, a Dynamic Boxing Fundamentals event and a range of additional workouts led by 17-year-old certified personal trainer, Michaelangelo Bance.

Participants are also encouraged to share their fitness experience on social media to stay engaged.

“We’re expecting over 10,000 people to tap in. Everyone is promoting the message,” said Rollins.

Rollins said the event is all about making some permanent lifestyle changes, getting a great exercise in and still making it to brunch for Father’s Day.

“The overall message is to lead by example so your child becomes the example,” added Rollins.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up