June’s Men Health event celebrates fathers with a fresh focus on fitness

If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off Father’s Day weekend, a good workout may be just what you need to get the family moving.

In celebration of Men’s Health Month, the 9th Annual Fit Father’s Day event is giving dads in D.C. and worldwide a chance to train with professionals and explore healthy recipes.

“We tell our children to eat fruits and vegetables, but we never tell them why, so there’s an educational portion too,” said Kimatni Rawlins, founder of Fit Fathers. “It takes place over Father’s Day weekend basically to reinforce those pillars in life around healthy living.”

The in-person event will be held online this year, allowing more people to access the free on-demand content portal all weekend. Families are invited to check out a Glute Camp by fitness and health expert SoFITfia, a Dynamic Boxing Fundamentals event and a range of additional workouts led by 17-year-old certified personal trainer, Michaelangelo Bance.

Participants are also encouraged to share their fitness experience on social media to stay engaged.

“We’re expecting over 10,000 people to tap in. Everyone is promoting the message,” said Rollins.

Rollins said the event is all about making some permanent lifestyle changes, getting a great exercise in and still making it to brunch for Father’s Day.

“The overall message is to lead by example so your child becomes the example,” added Rollins.