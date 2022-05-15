Delaware’s public health director to step down in June

Delaware’s top public health official has announced that she will leave her job next month.

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s top public health official has announced that she will leave her job next month.

The News Journal reports that Dr. Karyl Rattay will step down on June 30 after leading the Division of Public Health for 13 years.

Rattay has led the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and is the country’s longest-serving public health director. It’s unclear where she will work next and who her successor will be.

Rattay became one of the most public faces of the pandemic in Delaware. This past year, Rattay led COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts as the leading voice on urging Delawareans to get vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.