Urgent plea for blood donors as local supply drops to critical low

The blood supply in the D.C. area is critically low, and donors are asking for the public’s help.

Heather Wade, donor recruitment manager for INOVA Blood Donor Services, said a triple whammy has resulted in a critically low blood supply in the region.

“The increased cases of the Omicron variant, along with historically low collections during the holiday period, and then we added the snowstorm,” all contributed to a critically low blood supply, Wade said.

The American Red Cross said in a news release that giving blood prevents doctors from having to make difficult decisions about who will receive transfusions or wait for more blood to become available.

Wade said it’s easy to donate and appointments are available almost every day. She adds that all the blood given in the D.C. region stays local.

“Your donation stays here in the Washington D.C. metropolitan region, so you truly are going to save a neighbor’s life,” she said.

You can make an appointment to give blood on INOVA Blood Donor Services’ website, or by calling 1-866-256-6372.

There will be a blood drive at the U.S. Patent and Trademark office on Dulany Street in Alexandria on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.