U.Md. launches investigation after 3 students fall ill with salmonella

The source of the infection is still unknown, said David McBride, director of the University Health Center, in a statement Friday.

Two of the students had eaten at multiple campus dining facilities, while the third student had not eaten on campus at all. All three students have since recovered.

“While there is no indication at this time that the source of this infection came from campus, we will keep the campus community informed once we learn from the state and county health departments if additional precautions should be taken,” said McBride.

The Prince George’s County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health are looking into all three cases with hope of determining a source.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through contaminated food or contact with an infected animal. Symptoms include diarrhea, blood in the stool, fever and abdominal pain usually lasting between four and seven days.

Salmonella leads to 1.2 million infections and 450 deaths a year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

