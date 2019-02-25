Why the flu shot is good for your heart

Recent studies have shown that the flu vaccine can help protect against heart attack, plus reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying from the flu in patients with heart failure.

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a contagious virus that attacks your respiratory system. Signs of the flu include:

— fever

— cough

— body aches

— chills

— runny or stuffy nose

— tiredness

— headache

The flu is different from a cold, and symptoms typically appear suddenly within one to four days after a person is exposed.

Since the beginning of flu season in October 2018, it’s estimated that there have been more than 10 million flu illnesses, 5 million flu medical visits and 100,000 flu hospitalizations — and flu season has just begun!

As we head into the middle of winter, we’ll reach the peak of flu season, which lasts until May. It’s recommended that almost all people over 6 months old get vaccinated against the flu every year. However, certain people may have an extra reason to make sure they receive their vaccine.

Heart disease is common among adults in the United States and includes conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, angina and atrial fibrillation. People with heart disease have a higher risk of complications from the flu — such as pneumonia, heart attack, hospitalization or death.

Recent studies have shown that the flu vaccine can help protect against heart attack, plus reduce the risk of being hospitalized or dying from the flu in patients with heart failure. Most important, the flu vaccine is safe and effective in people with heart disease and can be a lifesaver.

The flu shot can’t and won’t give you the flu. Some people may experience arm soreness or a headache, or feel a little run-down for 24 hours, but in two weeks, antibodies develop to provide protection. The flu shot is not recommended if you have a severe allergy to chicken eggs, experienced a severe reaction to a flu vaccination in the past or developed Guillain-Barré syndrome within six weeks of receiving a flu vaccine. Individuals experiencing a fever with moderate-to-severe illness should wait until they recover before being vaccinated.

If you’re over the age of 65, it’s also important to have an up–to-date pneumococcal vaccination, so be sure to check with your health care provider. These vaccines protect against pneumococcal pneumonia — a serious flu-related complication — and can be given at the same time as your flu shot.

The flu vaccine is covered by most insurance providers, including Medicare, and may be given at a doctor’s office, pharmacy, grocery store with pharmacy and county vaccine clinic. You can find more information on where to get a flu shot in your neighborhood by using the HealthMap Vaccine finder through the American Lung Association’s website.

If you live with, or care for, someone with heart disease, make sure to get a flu shot, too. Lowering your risk of the flu will lower the risk of those around you, as well. The flu usually spreads from person to person when someone infected with the flu coughs or sneezes. You can also get the flu by touching a surface or object with the flu virus on it (such as a keyboard, door knob or cup) and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Good health habits that can help prevent the flu include:

— Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

— Staying at home from work, school and errands when you are sick.

— Washing hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.

— Disinfecting frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially if someone is sick.

— Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth .

If you get sick with flu symptoms, call your health care provider immediately. If started within 48 hours after symptoms appear, anti-virus prescription drugs can reduce how long and how sick you get, plus help prevent complications.

Emergency warning signs in people with heart disease that require immediate medical attention include: difficulty breathing, pain or pressure in chest or stomach, sudden dizziness, confusion or severe diarrhea.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following for people with heart disease during flu season:

— Keep a two-week supply of regular medications at home.

— Don’t stop taking regular medications without first contacting your health care provider.

— Be aware of changes in breathing, especially if you have heart failure, and report changes to your health care provider immediately.

Your doctor, pharmacist or nurse can provide more information on the flu vaccine. Prevention is the easiest way to stay healthy during flu season — especially if you have heart disease.

