6 best exercises you can do with only free weights

Free weights are simpler, cheaper and lighter than exercise machines, so they must be relatively worthless, deserving of the dust they’re prone to collect in people’s basements and hotel gyms — right?
Hardly, says Tomery Stolz, the personal training manager at Life Time Athletic in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, who points out that dumbbells are ideal for working the full body, saving time, creating muscle definition and progressing your fitness.
“Free weights are amazing for both building strength and improving overall mobility and movement quality,” she says.
Here’s how to execute six free-weight exercises to meet your fitness goals and avoid injury.