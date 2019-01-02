6 best exercises you can do with only free weights

Free weights are simpler, cheaper and lighter than exercise machines. Here's how to execute six free-weight exercises to meet your fitness goals and avoid injury.

Free weights are simpler, cheaper and lighter than exercise machines, so they must be relatively worthless, deserving of the dust they’re prone to collect in people’s basements and hotel gyms — right?

Hardly, says Tomery Stolz, the personal training manager at Life Time Athletic in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, who points out that dumbbells are ideal for working the full body, saving time, creating muscle definition and progressing your fitness.

“Free weights are amazing for both building strength and improving overall mobility and movement quality,” she says.

Here’s how to execute six free-weight exercises to meet your fitness goals and avoid injury.

Dumbbell deadlifts If Stolz had to choose a single exercise that everyone should master, this would be it. “It emphasizes core, hamstrings, glutes and low back,” she says. To perform it, stand a few steps away from a wall, brace your core and breathe while hinging your hips back. “Focus on keeping your back flat, your shoulders engaged and your neck neutral,” Stolz says. Once your form is correct, add a set of light dumbbells, keeping the tension in your lower back, shoulder blades and glutes. Increase your weight until you can perform 6 to 10 challenging reps with perfect form. “You should feel your butt and hamstrings start to fire,” Stolz says. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/g-stockstudio)

