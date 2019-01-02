202.5
Home » Health & Fitness News » 6 best exercises you…

6 best exercises you can do with only free weights

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews January 2, 2019 7:00 pm 01/02/2019 07:00pm
8 Shares

Free weights are simpler, cheaper and lighter than exercise machines, so they must be relatively worthless, deserving of the dust they’re prone to collect in people’s basements and hotel gyms — right?

Hardly, says Tomery Stolz, the personal training manager at Life Time Athletic in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, who points out that dumbbells are ideal for working the full body, saving time, creating muscle definition and progressing your fitness.

“Free weights are amazing for both building strength and improving overall mobility and movement quality,” she says.

Here’s how to execute six free-weight exercises to meet your fitness goals and avoid injury.

More from U.S. News

Neglected Muscles That Need Exercising

The Best and Worst Exercises for Pregnant Women

The 10 Most Underrated Exercises, According to Top Trainers

The 6 Best Exercises You Can Do With Only Free Weights originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
exercise free weights Health & Fitness News Latest News Life & Style
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Golden Globe winners
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 6-12
January entertainment guide
Today in History: Jan. 9
2019 celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)