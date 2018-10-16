Get that shot: First flu cases appearing around DC area

As of Oct. 6, two cases were confirmed in Maryland and five were reported in D.C. No cases were confirmed yet in Virginia — but don't be fooled. Now's the time to get that shot. Learn more about getting vaccinated and how to track the flu's spread this season.

WASHINGTON — The fresh autumn chill brings sniffles, coughs and worse: Flu season is at hand, and the first cases are already being reported around the region.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed its first seasonal flu cases on Tuesday: One adult and one child contracted it in the Central and Eastern Shore areas as of Oct. 6. The confirmed strains were Type A (H1) and Type B (Victoria).

In D.C., five cases were reported — all Type A.

But in Virginia, there were no confirmed flu cases as of Oct. 6.

Now is the time to get that flu shot. It’s widely available at neighborhood pharmacies, your local health department and other health care providers. Experts recommend it for everyone over the age of 6 months, and they strongly recommend it for people vulnerable to severe complications from the highly contagious respiratory disease, such as:

Children younger than 5 — and especially those younger than 2

People 65 and older

Pregnant women (and women up to two weeks postpartum)

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

American Indians and Alaska natives

People with chronic medical conditions

People undergoing therapy, or who have a condition that can weaken immunity

People caring for someone in these vulnerable groups

Common symptoms of influenza include fever, body aches, coughing, fatigue and a sore throat, and they usually show up within four days of exposure. If you think you’ve contracted it:

See your health care provider

Get rest and plenty of fluids

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and wash your hands frequently

Avoid crowded areas

Avoid unnecessary visits to the hospital

Stay home from work or school

Learn more about getting vaccinated and about the flu’s spread this season from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another good online resource for tracking the flu this year is Flu Near You, which displays crowdsourced data in an interactive map.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.