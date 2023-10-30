Tips from the police to keep your kids safe on Halloween

Ghosts, goblins, witches, vampires, little Barbies and Spider-Men will be out in neighborhoods all around the area on Halloween night, and police are asking the public to do their part to make sure it’s a safe and fun night.

Fairfax County police deputy chief Robert Blakley says that begins with kids and parents.

“Carry something that lights up, a flashlight or another device that flashes, that will help you cross the street safely or be seen better,” he said.

Blakley said it’s also safer if kids can travel in larger groups.

As far as drivers who are coming back into neighborhoods around the time trick-or-treaters are hitting the streets, Blakeley said, “Slow down, take a little extra time getting through the neighborhood, make sure you’re not distracted with the phone or other devices, really look out, turn your headlights on a little earlier — that’ll help folks.”

When it comes to all the candy kids bring home, he advises parents check it out before their kids start eating it.

“Discard anything that looks open or suspicious,” he recommended.

Blakley said you will see officers in neighborhoods all evening.

“We’re also looking for kids wearing a police officer Halloween costume so we can point them to join FCPD,” he said, with a smile.