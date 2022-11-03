WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Halloween News » 3 organizations accepting donations…

3 organizations accepting donations of unwanted Halloween candy in DC area

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 1, 2022, 5:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loads of Halloween candy haunt pantries for months after the spooky holiday, but there are places in the D.C. area to donate those unwanted sweets.

If you find yourself with more seasonal sweets than could possibly be consumed, some places in the D.C. area let you donate Halloween candy after the holiday.

The following organizations package up the sugar and send it off to troops around the world:

  1. Treats for Troops – In exchange for the sweets, donators will get a prize — which varies depending on location but could be a toothbrush or stickers (and parents get a tax-deductible receipt). Most drop-off sites are dental offices; families can find them nearby using the online search tool. Businesses or organizations looking to donate large amounts of candy (more than 10 pounds) have to register as a candy collector.
  2. Candy Buy Back – Drop off your candy at participating local businesses in exchange for toothbrushes, coupons or even cash. Find a nearby location on its website or mail the candy to the nonprofit.
  3. Operation Shoebox – Though the organization accepts candy donations year round, it encourages them around the holidays. Mail candy to the nonprofit at 8360 East Highway 25, Belleview, FL 34420. Think heat-resistant candy that’s individually wrapped (no one likes a melted chocolate bar).

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up