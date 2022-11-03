3 organizations accepting donations of unwanted Halloween candy in DC area

Loads of Halloween candy haunt pantries for months after the spooky holiday, but there are places in the D.C. area to donate those unwanted sweets.
The following organizations package up the sugar and send it off to troops around the world:
- Treats for Troops – In exchange for the sweets, donators will get a prize — which varies depending on location but could be a toothbrush or stickers (and parents get a tax-deductible receipt). Most drop-off sites are dental offices; families can find them nearby using the online search tool. Businesses or organizations looking to donate large amounts of candy (more than 10 pounds) have to register as a candy collector.
- Candy Buy Back – Drop off your candy at participating local businesses in exchange for toothbrushes, coupons or even cash. Find a nearby location on its website or mail the candy to the nonprofit.
- Operation Shoebox – Though the organization accepts candy donations year round, it encourages them around the holidays. Mail candy to the nonprofit at 8360 East Highway 25, Belleview, FL 34420. Think heat-resistant candy that’s individually wrapped (no one likes a melted chocolate bar).