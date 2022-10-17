Celebrate spooky season with DC-area haunted houses

As spooky season arrives, haunted houses in the D.C. area will help get you into the Halloween spirit.

Here’s where residents can find frights in the D.C. region:

Maryland

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Discover what’s lurking in the woods of the haunted forest or venture onto the mile-long haunted trail.

When: Open 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland 20842

Cost: Buy tickets online. For the trail, dynamic prices at $30, $45 and $50. For the town, dynamic prices at $20, $25 and $30. The cursed village is free.

Station 7 Terror Trail

Fright for a cause — this haunt includes activities for participants of all ages, and all proceeds go to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

When: Open 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Parking at either — Mid Atlantic Community Church (MACC) (only 100 spaces) at 2485 Davidsonville Road, Gambrills, Maryland or Crofton Middle School at 2301 Davidsonville Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054. A shuttlebus takes groups to the trail.

Cost: The Terror Trail costs $25. The Boo Loop costs $8, children aged 3 or younger get in for free.

Virginia

Haunted Hollow VA

Spend around 30 minutes — or less if you’re easily spooked — walking the trail at a reportedly haunted abandoned farm.

When: Open 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton, Virginia 20187

Cost: Buy tickets online for $20.

Scream

Participants try to avoid the “mutants,” in this experience that’s described as PG-13.

When: Open 7 p.m. to midnight Friday’s and Saturday’s. And open 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday’s

Where: 40834 Graydon Manor Lane, Leesburg, Virginia 20175

Cost: Tickets cost $20 to $30.

D.C.

DC Ghost Tour

The spooky, yet family-friendly, D.C. Ghost Tour starts behind the Treasury Building and takes guests to several haunted spots around the capital.

When: Daily tours available starting at 7 or 8 p.m.

Where: Behind the Treasury Building at the intersection of 15 Street NW and F Street NW

Cost: Prices range from $27 to $35.