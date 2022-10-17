RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Halloween News » Celebrate spooky season with…

Celebrate spooky season with DC-area haunted houses

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

October 17, 2022, 12:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As spooky season arrives, haunted houses in the D.C. area will help get you into the Halloween spirit.

Here’s where residents can find frights in the D.C. region:

Maryland

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Discover what’s lurking in the woods of the haunted forest or venture onto the mile-long haunted trail.

When: Open 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Where: 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland 20842

Cost: Buy tickets online. For the trail, dynamic prices at $30, $45 and $50. For the town, dynamic prices at $20, $25 and $30. The cursed village is free.

Station 7 Terror Trail 

Fright for a cause — this haunt includes activities for participants of all ages, and all proceeds go to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

When: Open 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Parking at either — Mid Atlantic Community Church (MACC) (only 100 spaces) at 2485 Davidsonville Road, Gambrills, Maryland or Crofton Middle School at 2301 Davidsonville Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054. A shuttlebus takes groups to the trail.

Cost: The Terror Trail costs $25. The Boo Loop costs $8, children aged 3 or younger get in for free.

Virginia

Haunted Hollow VA

Spend around 30 minutes — or less if you’re easily spooked — walking the trail at a reportedly haunted abandoned farm.

When: Open 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton, Virginia 20187

Cost: Buy tickets online for $20.

Scream

Participants try to avoid the “mutants,” in this experience that’s described as PG-13.

When: Open 7 p.m. to midnight Friday’s and Saturday’s. And open 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday’s

Where: 40834 Graydon Manor Lane, Leesburg, Virginia 20175

Cost: Tickets cost $20 to $30.

D.C.

DC Ghost Tour

The spooky, yet family-friendly, D.C. Ghost Tour starts behind the Treasury Building and takes guests to several haunted spots around the capital.

When: Daily tours available starting at 7 or 8 p.m.

Where: Behind the Treasury Building at the intersection of 15 Street NW and F Street NW

Cost: Prices range from $27 to $35.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up