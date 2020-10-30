Halloween fun: Where to find it

If you're in the mood for a spooky scare this Halloween, check out these in-person and online events in the D.C. area.

Make sure to check out coronavirus-related rules and how to purchase tickets for each listing at the links provided.

DC Ghosts

DC Ghosts has a new, innovative way to make sure you can still try to spot some spooks this Halloween — even if you can’t leave your house. Ghostflix, is a live, virtual ghost tour through more than 20 cities across the U.S., including D.C., of course.

Purchase on-demand tickets.

Field of Screams Maryland

The “2020 Field of Screams Maryland” in Olney said this year’s event combines its “Haunted Trail” and “Trail of Terror” into “one long trail.”

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7

Location: 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd. Olney, Maryland 20832

Purchase tickets.

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Markoff’s Haunted Forest in Dickerson, Maryland, promises its longest trail in its 26-year history. That’s a lot of scares. The only spots still available are from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Location: 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland 20842

Purchase tickets for Nov. 1.

Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, hosts a drive-thru haunted house and trick or treating experience for children on Friday and Saturday. Its “Nightmare Alley” Haunt 2020 event is sold out, but you can still learn all about it.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30: Kiddie Trick or Treat Drive-Thru (Purchase tickets)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31: Kiddie Trick or Treat Drive-Thru (Purchase tickets)

Location: 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Shocktober

In Virginia, The Arc of Loudoun’s “Shocktober” has moved online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds from each two-hour episode go to the nonprofit’s programming for children with disabilities living in Loudoun.

Purchase tickets.

Drive-in movies

The Alexandria Drive-In, by ALX Community and The Garden at 5001 Eisenhower Ave., was such a hit during the summer, that it’s returning for a special encore movie series this fall, promising a film lineup that caters to all ages. But its Halloween night showings of “Casper” and “The Mummy” are sold-out.