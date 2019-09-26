The most popular Halloween candy, according to each state

With Halloween around the corner, it's time to answer one of the season's most important questions: what is the best trick-or-treat candy?

Snickers or Twizzlers? M&M’s or Swedish Fish?

As long as you’re not one of those nerds that enjoys Nerds.

According to a recent survey, the answer varies widely by state.

The most popular candy in D.C. is Reese’s Peanut Butter cups — which also took the top spot in 12 states. Marylanders reportedly preferred Milk Duds and Virginians are big fans of M&Ms.

Airheads, Nerds, SweeTarts and Gummy Worms were the least popular, rounding out the list with just one state each.

The survey also asked one of the more controversial questions of the season: Should Halloween remain a fixed holiday on Oct. 31, or be moved to the last Saturday of the month?

Two thousand people in residential neighborhoods across the country gave their answer, but it’s a near even split.

Forty-eight percent of respondents supported keeping Halloween exactly where it is, on Oct. 31. However, 52% supported moving the holiday to the last Saturday of the month.

On average, respondents said the ideal hour for treat-or-treating is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and that 15 is the age at which we become too old to participate in the fun. (This 20-something-year-old staff writer vehemently disagrees).

The average household will spend $25.64 on Halloween candy this year, but the average household with children will understandably spend a little more at $35.01.

Even those without children, however, don’t like to miss out on the festivities. Three out of four respondents without children choose to stay home to hand out candy on Halloween. Most (81%) prefer to hand the candy out themselves, while 12% chose to leave a bowl of candy on the porch.

Despite your preferences, be sure to give the people what they want this Halloween season. Residents of D.C. should load up on Reese’s cups before the shelves run dry.

