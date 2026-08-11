Former US Marine held in Russia for over 4 years has been released, group says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who has been held in Russia for more than four years on disputed…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Marine who has been held in Russia for more than four years on disputed charges has been released, his advocates said Tuesday, days after warning he was gravely ill and at risk of dying.

Robert Gilman, a 32-year-old teacher detained since 2022, was on his way to a U.S. military hospital in Texas, according to Eric ‌Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, a group that’s been working to free him and other American detainees abroad.

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