Democrats hold competing ‘People’s State of the Union’ address to protest Trump

As President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address, at least 30 Democratic Members of the Senate and House held their own People’s State of the Union near the U.S. Capitol.

The event started more than an hour before the president spoke.

One after another, for more than two hours, more than two dozen Democrats — who skipped the State of the Union address a few blocks away — took to the stage on the West Side of the Capitol on a cold, windy night.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was one of the first speakers.

“Now we know the State of the Union. We know that it is under attack from a lawless president,” he said. “We are here because we know our country is being robbed by the most corrupt administration in American history.”

Many of the speakers brought guests to tell their personal stories. Van Hollen introduced Jenna Norton, a career government researcher and National Institutes of Health whistleblower who was put on leave after exposing how DOGE-related cuts to health research actually wasted money instead of saving it.

“The Trump administration put research participants and the public health at risk when they abruptly terminated NIH studies,” he said.

The People's State of the Union started more than an hour before President Donald Trump spoke. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was one of the first speakers. Many of the speakers brought guests to tell their personal stories. In the crowd, many attendees held signs critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The event was cosponsored by MoveOn.org.

“When you halt a study, a five-year study, a $5 million study, four years in, you don’t save $1 million, you waste $4 million.”

In the crowd, many of the attendees held signs critical of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One sign read, “No Money for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” and another read “Health care Not Warfare.”

The event was co-sponsored by MoveOn.org and its Executive Director Katie Bethell said the event was organized because, “We know that Donald Trump’s State of the Union will bear no resemblance to what’s actually happening in this country today.”

Also speaking was Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who, as he was introduced to the crowd, began an abolish ICE chant.

Murphy said he decided to skip the State of the Union because, “These are not normal times and Democrats have to stop behaving normally.”

As Murphy was speaking, a Trump supporter carrying a sign jumped over the barricades and got within a few feet of Murphy before security took him off the stage as the crowd booed.

Co-host Joy Reid, a former anchor at MSNBC, addressed the interruption: “Attention all MAGA trolls: your bulls— is not welcome here. We are here to hear the truth and to hear from impacted people.”

