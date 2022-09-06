Democrat Haugen drops from ND House race after Mund entry

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Democrat Mark Haugen has suspended his campaign for U.S. House in North Dakota, saying he was…

Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason.

Haugen opposes abortion and said Sunday that his stance cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn’t see a path to win.

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn’t “tell anyone what to do,” but that he supports Haugen’s decision to drop out.

Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June. He was seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who also opposes abortion. Armstrong is seeking a second term.

Mund, a Bismarck native, Harvard Law School graduate and 2018 Miss America, faces a Tuesday deadline to submit the 1,000 petition signatures needed to make the November ballot as an independent.

