Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Government News » Fauci says he plans…

Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden’s current term

CNN

July 18, 2022, 11:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office, the government’s top infectious disease expert told CNN on Monday.

Fauci said he does not currently have a specific retirement date in mind nor has he started the process of retiring.

“I have said that for a long time,” Fauci said of his plans to leave government before the end of Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025.

“By the time we get to the end of Biden’s first term, I will very likely (retire),” Fauci said.

Politico published an interview with Fauci on Monday in which Fauci said he did not expect to remain in government until coronavirus is eradicated, because he said, “I think we’re going to be living with this” for years to come.

Fauci is currently the chief medical adviser to Biden and has served as the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, Fauci has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every American president since Ronald Reagan

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

At CISA, even the chief of staff has been marinated in cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up