Ex-military worker to plead guilty to misusing public money

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 11:11 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ federal prosecutor says a former Department of Defense employee will plead guilty to charges that he created a no-show job for a female friend and used government money to fund 31 personal trips to Orlando.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced Friday that 59-year-old Thomas Bouchard has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and theft of government funds. Authorities say Bouchard was a contracting officer for the U.S. Army when he arranged a no-show job for his friend that paid nearly $500,000 over four years.

Prosecutors say Bouchard also used public funds to pay for dozens of vacations, including 31 trips to Orlando.

