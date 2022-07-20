WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian refugees forced to escape Russia | Russian missiles pound Kramatorsk | Putin gets strong support from Iran | EU proposes joint defense procurement
Home » Government News » Biden to host African…

Biden to host African leaders for Dec summit in Washington

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he’ll host African leaders for a summit in Washington in mid-December.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15 and demonstrate a commitment by the U.S. to Africa that Biden described as “enduring.” He said the gathering will “underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.”

Biden added that the summit will help foster new economic engagement, reinforce a shared commitment to democracy and human rights, manage the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics, advance peace and security, respond to climate change, strengthen regional and global health and promote food security.

President Barack Obama held a similar summit in Washington in 2014, when Biden was his vice president. The summit followed Obama’s 2013 trip to Africa.

Biden has not visited Africa since taking office.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies and unions

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up