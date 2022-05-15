RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Government News » Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running…

Fetterman, Pa. Democrat running for Senate, suffered stroke

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery,” the campaign said Sunday.

In a statement, the campaign said Fetterman, 52, wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage,” the statement says.

The news come just days ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Fetterman is considered the leading candidate in the four-person Democratic field.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

State CIO to leave in June

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up