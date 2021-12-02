CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Lawyers allied with Trump ordered to pay $175K in sanctions

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:58 PM

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump were ordered Thursday to pay Detroit and Michigan a total of $175,000 in sanctions for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results.

The money, which must be paid within 30 days, will cover the legal costs of defending against the suit, which were more than $153,000 for the city and nearly $22,000 for the state.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker, who agreed to impose sanctions in August, rejected most of the attorneys’ objections to Detroit’s award, but she did reduce it by about $29,000. Those sanctioned include Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other lawyers who were part of the lawsuit filed on behalf of six Republican voters after Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory over Trump.

“Plaintiffs’ attorneys, many of whom seek donations from the public to fund lawsuits like this one … have the ability to pay this sanction,” Parker wrote.

She previously ordered each of the lawyers to undergo 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law.

