CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Government News » New law creates more…

New law creates more access for officers seeking mental health care

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 22, 2021, 7:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new law drafted by a Maryland congressman focuses on improving access to mental health services and privacy for the nation’s first responders who seek help.

The federal Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act, or the COPS Counseling Act, was signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

It improves privacy standards for first responders and expands their overall access to mental health care.

Democrat David Trone, who represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, created the legislation after Montgomery County Police Officer Thomas Bomba died by suicide in 2019.

Trone highlighted the need to provide a safe space for those on the front lines, and his hope is that the act will also lead to better policing and safer communities.

In a statement, Trone called it “a victory in the fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up