Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 1:02 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, who attended the ceremonies for Trump’s other two high court appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — are not expected at Barrett’s swearing-in, which will be limited to family and close friends.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

