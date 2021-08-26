CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
US reaches deal with former state health care contractor

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 2:08 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced consent judgments in a fraud case involving a company that formerly provided health care for prisoners and at community clinics across the Delaware.

Authorities said Thursday that Connections Community Support Programs has agreed to the entry of consent judgments totaling more than $15.3 million to resolve two lawsuits brought by the federal government.

The company sought bankruptcy protection in April after the lawsuits were filed.

It has agreed to a $13.7 million judgment to resolve claims that it violated the False Claims Act and a $1.6 million judgment to resolve claims that it violated the Controlled Substances Act.

