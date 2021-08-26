US reaches deal with former state health care contractor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced consent judgments in a fraud case involving a company that formerly provided…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced consent judgments in a fraud case involving a company that formerly provided health care for prisoners and at community clinics across the Delaware.

Authorities said Thursday that Connections Community Support Programs has agreed to the entry of consent judgments totaling more than $15.3 million to resolve two lawsuits brought by the federal government.

The company sought bankruptcy protection in April after the lawsuits were filed.

It has agreed to a $13.7 million judgment to resolve claims that it violated the False Claims Act and a $1.6 million judgment to resolve claims that it violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.