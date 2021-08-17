CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten say they’ve become parents

CBS News

August 17, 2021, 3:24 PM

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that he and his husband, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, have become parents. The former Democratic presidential candidate said the couple is “overjoyed” by the prospect of having a child. 

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” Buttigieg tweeted. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.” 

Buttigieg, who rose to prominence as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and then as a Democrat seeking the 2020 nomination for president, did not share any additional details about the process. 

Election 2020 Pete Buttigieg Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg acknowledge the audience at the end of a campaign event, Monday, February 10, 2020, in Milford, N.H.

Matt Rourke / AP

This is not the first time the couple has spoken about the adoption process. In a July interview with The Washington Post, Chasten described the struggles the couple has faced while waiting for a child. 

“It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” he said. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.” 

Chasten told the outlet that the pair already knew what they wanted to tell their future child: “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

