2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Home » Government News » Jill Biden calls on…

Jill Biden calls on unvaccinated in Hawaii to get shots

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

First Lady Jill Biden visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Sunday to encourage unvaccinated Hawaiians to get their shots as the delta variant continues to surge through much of the U.S.

Biden in remarks at the clinic at Waipahu High School said the virus has become “more contagious than ever” and urged the unvaccinated to “help us move past this virus once and for all.”

“I’m here to ask everyone listening right now, to choose to get vaccinated,” Biden said.

Nearly 60% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. State officials are scrambling to get more Hawaiians vaccinated as the infection rate climbs. Hawaii’s seven-day daily average for new cases climbed 192% from July 10 to Friday, according to the state health department.

Later Sunday, Biden was scheduled to join military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.

She was visiting Hawaii on her way back to Washington from leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up