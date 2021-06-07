CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » Government News » Missouri to become final…

Missouri to become final state to adopt medication database

The Associated Press

June 7, 2021, 7:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Monday to make Missouri the final state to adopt a prescription drug monitoring database aimed at flagging possible opioid misuse.

Missouri for years has been the only state without such a program because of pushback from primarily Republican lawmakers concerned about patient privacy.

The measure finally made it to the governor’s desk in May.

Parson in a statement said it will “help provide necessary information to health care professionals and empower them to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri.”

Bill sponsor Sen. Holly Rehder, whose daughter became addicted to opioids when she sliced her thumb at work at age 17 and was prescribed painkillers, watched as Parson signed the bill into law in his Capitol office and called it a “huge blessing.”

The Sikeston Republican has been proposing a monitoring program since her first term as a House member in 2013.

St. Louis County eventually launched its own program after years of inaction by lawmakers, and numerous other counties across the state joined in. An estimated 85% of Missourians currently fall under that monitoring program.

But advocates have argued a more expansive program will give lawmakers greater oversight and prevent people from loading up on painkillers in uncovered areas.

The bill Parson signed will only collect data on medications that are considered controlled substances, such as opioid painkillers and some anti-anxiety drugs. The data cannot be provided to law enforcement and can only be used for medical treatment.

The law makes it a felony to share patient data for any other reason.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up