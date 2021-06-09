CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Government News » Delaware lawmakers eye more…

Delaware lawmakers eye more exemptions to target “abuse'” of FOIA

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are proposing to give public officials more reasons to deny requests for public records under Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act and require people seeking public records to pay new fees.

A bill released by a Senate committee following a hearing Wednesday allows government workers to deny FOIA requests they consider to be “unreasonably broad, unduly burdensome, intended to disrupt the essential functions of the public body,” or “abusive.”

Representatives of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government, Common Cause and the American Civil Liberties Union spoke against the bill.

No member of the public spoke in favor of it.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up