WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 2, 2021, 1:16 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.