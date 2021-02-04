CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Biden OKs disaster declaration related to tropical storm

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 4:00 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Maryland and ordered federal assistance for recovery efforts in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias in August.

The White House said Thursday federal funding will be available to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and repair of facilities damaged by the storm in Calvert, Dorchester and St. Mary’s counties.

The White House said federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made later, if requested by the state and warranted by further damage assessments.

