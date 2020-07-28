CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Georgetown U. to have virtual fall start | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Virginia utility regulator nominated for federal commission

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 9:31 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The chairman of the Virginia State Corporation Commission has been nominated to fill a seat on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that President Donald Trump is nominating Mark Christie for the seat.

The White House called Christie “one of the nation’s longest-serving utility regulators.” He has served on the commission for 16 years.

Christie’s departure will allow Democrats to have their candidates to hold a majority on the commission.

Christie is a former president of the Virginia Board of Education. He previously served as counsel to Gov. George Allen. He is also the former president of the Organization of PJM States, a collective of 14 regional utility regulators.

