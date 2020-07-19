CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Smithsonian to reopen zoo, Udvar-Hazy Center | MCM weekend to be online-only | Local coronavirus test results
LGBTQ military organization responds to the Department of Defense ban on pride flags

Valerie Bonk

July 19, 2020, 9:14 PM

The nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) military and veteran nonprofit organization is responding to the Department of Defense ban on certain flags at military installations.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper issued an order on flags displayed at military installations, stating that only the American flag, flags of the U.S. States, territories and D.C. along with military flags are allowed.

While this ban includes the controversial confederate flag, it also includes any LGBTQ flags.

“He went about it in a roundabout way that effectively bans the pride flag as well. The very symbol of inclusion and diversity,” said Jennifer Dane, Interim Executive Director of the Modern Military Association of America.

She says that by not outright banning the Confederate flag, the Pentagon is attacking the LGBTQ community.

“By banning the Pride flag, secretary Esper is essentially saying it is divisive and he is essentially telling thousands of LGBTQ service members and their families who have served this country that their very existence is divisive,” Dane said.

Dane said that if Esper does not change the policy, “then we urge Congress to take action immediately.”

