WATCH: AG Barr speaks ahead of release of redacted Mueller report

By Ginger Whitaker April 18, 2019 8:30 am 04/18/2019 08:30am
Attorney General William Barr held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Watch a recording of the news conference below.


Read the Mueller report

