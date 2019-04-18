WATCH: AG Barr speaks ahead of release of redacted Mueller report

Watch Attorney General William Barr's news conference, held Thursday ahead of the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Attorney General William Barr held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Watch a recording of the news conference below.



Read the Mueller report

