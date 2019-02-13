202
Federal workers could see 1.9 percent pay increase in bill to avoid shutdown

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop February 13, 2019 7:14 pm 02/13/2019 07:14pm
Internal Revenue Service employee Mary Maldonado, of Dracut, Mass., center, displays a placard during a rally by federal employees and supporters, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in front of the Statehouse, in Boston, held to call for an end of the partial shutdown of the federal government. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON — Federal workers would receive a 1.9 percent pay increase under language included in legislation aimed at averting a government shutdown, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

The pay hike would be less than the 2.6 percent increase the military received in legislation that Congress passed last year.

President Donald Trump has proposed a pay freeze for federal employees. But lawmakers from the Washington area, who represent tens of thousands of federal workers, have been pushing to get them a pay increase.

The final language of the legislation to avoid the shutdown is still being worked out.

For the pay raise to go into effect, the bill would have to be passed by the House and Senate, then receive the president’s signature.

Lawmakers are also trying to include language in the legislation that would provide back pay to federally contracted workers, related to the 35-day shutdown. The legislation is supported by lawmakers from Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

