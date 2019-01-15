WATCH: Confirmation hearing for William Barr

Watch a livestream as the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing begins for President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr.

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing begins Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr.

Barr is expected to face questions from the committee about his relationship with the president and his views on Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation.

The livestream has ended, but it can be watched again below.

