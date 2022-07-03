FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Golf » JT Poston goes wire-to-wire…

JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 6:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo.

Poston finished at 21-under 263. He opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67.

Bezuidenhout shot a 66, and Grillo had a 69.

Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under with Scott Stallings (70).

Poston birdied the first three holes, bogeyed Nos. 5 and 6 and parred the next 10. He made a 4-footer for birdie on the par-5 17th and parred the 18th.

The 29-year-old player from Hickory, North Carolina, won a week after tying for second in Connecticut in the Travelers Championship. He also won the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

The British Open is July 14-17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up