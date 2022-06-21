Brooks Koepka latest golfer to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi backed LIV Golf International Series, according to the Telegraph of London.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi backed LIV Golf International Series, according to the Telegraph of London.

Koepka is 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is expected to compete in the first LIV Golf Event in the U.S. at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland on June 30.

LIV Golf has now signed eight of the world’s top 50 golfers.

Funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf led by two-time Open winner Greg Norman has been actively recruiting golfers to its circuit and earlier this month landed Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

The LIV series debuted earlier this month in London with a tournament won by Charl Schwartzel.