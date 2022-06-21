Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
Brooks Koepka latest golfer to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

June 21, 2022, 9:31 AM

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the latest golfer to leave the PGA Tour for the Saudi backed LIV Golf International Series, according to the Telegraph of London.

Koepka is 19th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is expected to compete in the first LIV Golf Event in the U.S. at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland on June 30.

LIV Golf has now signed eight of the world’s top 50 golfers.

Funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf led by two-time Open winner Greg Norman has been actively recruiting golfers to its circuit and earlier this month landed Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

The LIV series debuted earlier this month in London with a tournament won by Charl Schwartzel.

Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson is Senior Sports Director and morning sports anchor. He first arrived at WTOP in 1989, left in 1992 and returned in 1995. He is a three-time winner of the A.I.R. award as best radio sportscaster in D.C. In 2008 he won the Edward R. Murrow award for best writing for sports commentaries.

