RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Golf » Live updates | PGA…

Live updates | PGA Championship gets underway

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

___

7:25 a.m.

The PGA Championship began at Southern Hills with a stacked field that included Tiger Woods in one of the morning’s featured pairings but no defending champion after Phil Mickelson withdrew amid scrutiny last week.

Woods was due to go off with Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy in a grouping that is sure to have massive crowds packed into every corner of the compact, recently restored Perry Maxwell layout near downtown Tulsa.

That trio has combined to win 22 major championships.

As for Mickelson, the defending PGA champion chose to extend his hiatus from competitive golf after incendiary comments that he made about a Saudi-funded rival league that is due to hold its first event next month in London.

Bryson DeChambeau also is missing after he withdrew Wednesday to give more time for his injured wrist to heal.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

Air Force awards largest ever military construction contract for F-35 facilities at Tyndall

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up