CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Golf » Dustin Johnson wins The…

Dustin Johnson wins The Masters with Augusta course record

Ethan Cadeaux | @NBCSWashington

November 15, 2020, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dustin Johnson wins The Masters with course record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer made history on Sunday, as Dustin Johnson took home his first green jacket with an Augusta course-record 20-under par at The Masters.

Johnson, who led the tournament after 36 holes, used Saturday to separate himself from the pack by turning in his second round of 65 (seven under par) on the weekend. Johnson entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead and used a solid final round of a 68 (four under par) to take home the trophy.

The 36-year-old became the first player in Masters history to reach 20-under par. Johnson also tied Jordan Spieth’s record of 16-under par through 54 holes.

Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae tied for second, shooting 15-under par on the tournament. Justin Thomas finished fourth (12-under) with Rory McIlroy behind him in fifth (11-under). Last year’s champion Tiger Woods finished tied for 38th, shooting one-under on the tournament.

The victory was Johnson’s second Major Championship of his career and his first since 2016 when he won the U.S. Open.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Golf | Other Sports News | Sports

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

DoD wants industry's help in taking out space trash

Agencies cut official time by 28% in 2019, per latest OPM data

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

TSP prepping new services for participants in 2022 with completion of a major procurement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up