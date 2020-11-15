Dustin Johnson wins The Masters with Augusta course record

The world's No. 1 ranked golfer made history on Sunday, as Dustin Johnson took home his first green jacket with an Augusta course-record 20-under par at The Masters.

Dustin Johnson wins The Masters with course record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Johnson, who led the tournament after 36 holes, used Saturday to separate himself from the pack by turning in his second round of 65 (seven under par) on the weekend. Johnson entered Sunday with a four-stroke lead and used a solid final round of a 68 (four under par) to take home the trophy.

The 36-year-old became the first player in Masters history to reach 20-under par. Johnson also tied Jordan Spieth’s record of 16-under par through 54 holes.

Cameron Smith and Im Sung-jae tied for second, shooting 15-under par on the tournament. Justin Thomas finished fourth (12-under) with Rory McIlroy behind him in fifth (11-under). Last year’s champion Tiger Woods finished tied for 38th, shooting one-under on the tournament.

The victory was Johnson’s second Major Championship of his career and his first since 2016 when he won the U.S. Open.